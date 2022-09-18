Raunds teacher swaps the blackboard for a black belt as he becomes judo coach

Luke Fisher has just qualified as a judo coach

A Year Two teacher has gone from being a complete beginner to coach at the judo club where his children now go too.

Infant school teacher Luke Fisher has just become the lead junior coach at Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club.

While the students were enjoying their summer holidays, Mr Fisher was putting the finishing touches to his coaching qualification.

Luke Fisher, who has just qualified as a judo coach, is a PE teacher at Raunds Park Infants School

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fisher, who teaches Year Two at Raunds Park Infants School, started learning judo at the volunteer-led club in 2001, and trained there right up until university and teacher training began to take over his time.

He said: "I've been back and forth to the club over the years, and started bringing my children when they were old enough.

"It was when my youngest boy, James, turned five, and I brought him down the club, that I really caught the bug again.

"James loved it so I had an excuse to get back on the mat and finally get my black belt.

"I'm also head of PE at my school so coaching judo was a natural step for me, and it's allowed me to have a part in James' judo development, which has seen him start competing this year. "

The club’s head coach, Dave Baldwin, who is himself a higher learning teaching assistant in sports at Irthlingborough Junior School, said: "It's great having Luke on the team, I've watched him progress from a complete beginner to the high standard that he is now.

"He's an excellent asset to the club, and works really well with the other junior coaches.

"The students love them, and are full of smiles at the end of the session. It's brilliant to see."

Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club trains on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with the junior class running from 6.15pm to 7.15pm.