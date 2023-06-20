Raunds Summer Picnic is returning to Bassfords Recreation Ground on July 8 for a day of family fun activities.

This year will feature children’s entertainment including inflatables, a giant bubble show and face painting. There will also be vintage vehicles, live music and refreshment vendors including ice cream, burgers and hot drinks from 2pm until 5pm.

Raunds Town Council’s chairman of events Adam Fernley said: “Raunds Town Council is once again excited to be putting on a summer picnic in the town.

Raunds Summer Picnic

"As in previous years the town council is aiming to provide a fun and friendly afternoon for Raunds residents of all ages, with a variety of different stalls and entertainment.”

The free annual event has been a firm fixture on the town’s calendar since 2017, stopping only once in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adam added: "The event serves as a great way to build and reinforce the great community spirit we have within Raunds.“