Raunds slimmer delighted to reach and maintain his target weight after being overweight for 15 years

A Raunds slimmer is delighted to have reached his target weight after being overweight for 15 years.

David Bottoms has had various health problems over the years, including doctors finding he had four blood clots in his left leg after snapping his Achilles tendon.

Following a heart attack in September 2014, he had three stents fitted but the final straw came in September 2018 while having a consultation with his heart consultant at KGH.

David Bottoms before and after reaching his target weight

David said: “The consultant informed me that to improve my health I would need to lose weight to ease the pressure on my heart.

"The news took me by surprise a bit and after many discussions over the next couple of months with my family I decided to book an appointment with the nurse at my local doctors surgery.

"On Wednesday, January 23 2019 I spoke to nurse Karen at the Cottons Medical Centre in Raunds and after a brief discussion she advised me to go and join Slimming World as she was a member and approved of their advice and methods of helping people to lose weight.

"That evening I turned up to the Slimming World group around 5.15pm with my daughter, in my wheelchair and was greeted by their consultant Emma and the rest they say is history.”

David has gone from 17st 11.5lb to 12st 9.5lb with the help of Slimming World in Raunds on a Wednesday at 5.30pm.

David said: “Obviously being overweight impacted my daily health.

"Being unable to get out unless having assistance which I received from my family, I also suffered with asthma, depression, high blood pressure and anxiety which affected my daily living.

"Since losing weight my health has improved significantly and although I still use a walking stick and my wheelchair, life is a lot better.

"I still have all the stated illnesses but they are largely under control, thanks to the help and assistance received from my family and friends.”

David has been supported by consultant Emma Debenham-Weir, his family and from being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.