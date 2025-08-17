Raunds Skate Park receives ‘vibrant and welcoming’ makeover with new art installation
Raunds mayor, Cllr Richard Levell, was on hand to unveil the art on Friday, August 15.
He said: “We had meetings with local users and asked people to give their views.
“What we wanted to do was make it look vibrant and welcoming. We’ve tried to reflect that it is a skate park with the pictures of skateboards, and make it a bright environment.
“As I drive down the road every time I pass there’s somebody here, so there’s clearly a demand. I know some people in the town will think ‘why do we need a skate park?’ but actually, it gives the young people, and the not so young people something to do.”
The skate park in Amos Lawrence Park has been carried out by Graffwerk — a Leicester-based street art organisation known for transforming public spaces with community-driven designs.
Its makeover began in June with a street art workshop at Saxon Hall where the local community worked alongside artists to develop the concepts.
Now, the sides of the ramps have been decorated with bright colours and creative designs, with the phrase ‘Be bold, brave, beautiful’ adorning the ramps and adjoining pump track.
A sign has also been installed nearby which acknowledges the ‘generous spirit’ of those who contributed to the skate park’s fundraiser.
While there has already been unwanted graffiti vandalism on the ground of the facility, the area has been made more colourful, which the working group for the skate park hoped would ‘enhance the site's appeal while deterring vandalism.’
Cllr Ollie Curtis, chairman of the council's environment, leisure and recreation committee, added: "All the designs came out of the workshop with the community.
"This street art reflects the creativity and enthusiasm of our local residents, particularly the young people within our skating and riding community who contributed their ideas.
"By working with an organisation of Graffwerk's calibre, we have created something that enhances the visual appeal of the facility and also fosters a greater sense of ownership for those who use it."