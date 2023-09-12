Raunds school criticised after acceptable uniform list 'error' saw picture of Nike trainers included

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Raunds school has been criticised after an ‘error’ in their uniform guide meant parents believed their child could wear black Nike trainers.

Those shopping for clothing ahead of the academic year at Manor School were given a guide on July 21 which differentiated what types of uniform would be suitable or not, with a picture of black Nike Air Force One shoes featured on the ‘acceptable’ list.

It’s understood that some parents bought them on this basis, although it is not known how many, but the school emailed parents to say they didn’t conform to their standards. A pair of Air Force One trainers retail for almost £70 in children’s sizes and £110 for adults.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The school responded to concerns with a letter just days before term began

One parent, who did not want to be named, said: "To those families with low incomes who have already made the choice to buy these shoes, the prospect of buying a second pair for no real reason is daunting.”

They added: "All parents fully support the change in uniform policy for the next school year but feel this is too late to implement, placing unnecessary stress and costs on already struggling parents."

In response Louise Newman, principal of Manor School, said: “We listened to the initial feedback from parents before the start of the school term regarding school shoes and can confirm that as a result we corrected the error regarding school uniform footwear requirements before students returned to school.

"We are delighted to see the positive support from our school community and have seen an excellent start to the term from all students.

"The students have really embraced our high standards and have fully engaged in the academic year."

A ‘transparent and open’ letter was penned to parents of the Mountbatten Way school on August 31 which acknowledged the mistake, noting that it had ‘fallen short’ of the standard the school intended and that communication on the issue had been ‘ambiguous.’

The shoes will be allowed until November 1, the first day of the second half-term. After this only polishable black shoes will be acceptable and no trainers of any kind.

The school insists it is not relaxing its standards, rather showing ‘humanity and empathy’ to parents and students.

One parent, however, said the compromise is ‘unacceptable.’

They added: “Many families are facing real financial struggles and these shoes should last the school year.