Raunds rhythmic gymnastics pioneer Jenny Bott made MBE for services to her sport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Raunds rhythmic gymnastics pioneer Jenny Bott has been made an MBE for services to the sport she introduced to the UK more than 50 years ago.

The 87-year-old is the pioneer of rhythmic gymnastics in this country, having been asked by British Gymnastics in 1973 to introduce the sport into Great Britain.

But her sporting background began much earlier as a five-year-old in the gym and on the dancefloor – disciplines she combined later in her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring forward eight decades and Jenny is ready to celebrate being made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Jenny Bott MBE brought Rhythmic Gymnastics to the UK/UGC

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled and totally overwhelmed. I’m honoured and really privileged to do what I have done. It’s been a life-long passion and this is just wonderful.”

Jenny has been involved in British gymnastics education since 1962, working across various disciplines. Her gymnastics career began in women’s artistic as a coach and international judge, and when working as a PE teacher she set up her own gymnastics club in Slough.

The daughter of a professional footballer who played for Manchester City, she took after her dad and was the ‘sporty’ one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on to college to qualify as a PE teacher, and taught in secondary schools and colleges for 14 years whilst also training and qualifying as a ballroom dance teacher.

Following British Gymnastics’ invitation, Jenny set up from scratch a complete rhythmic programme of committees and squads, and trained coaches and judges. After two years, she took the first British rhythmic group to the World Championships in Madrid, where they surprised the world with their skill and ‘fluid’ technique.

She then set up and ran a Rhythmic Centre of Excellence in Bedford, taking the first British gymnasts to the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. She finished her academic career working as a lecturer and head of the gymnastics department at De Montfort University, training PE student teachers.

Mum-of-two Jenny also set up and run her own highly successful Rhythmic Club in Northampton for 40 years until it merged with Dexterity Rhythmic in 2017.

She said: “I’ve been teaching gymnastics for 62 years and have taught thousands and thousands of children.