Raunds Music Festival ready to showcase best in folk, roots and acoustic music - and beer!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Raunds Music Festival returns to the town the first week in May promising folk, roots and acoustic music alongside the famous Norty’s real ale and cider bar.

The four-day indoor festival includes local performers, song ‘n tune free sessions, grassroots and established artists running from May 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People keen to get into the swing of the festival can attend free fringe events at the Red Lion and George and Dragon from Tuesday, April 30.

Famer John Norton and Raunds Music Festival organisers. Ock 'n' Dough will play a farewell gig at the 2024 event/National World

Phil Stockton of Raunds Music Festival said: “I am really looking forward to the festival this year. It is a great opportunity to see so much live music locally. Some of the acts are well known but it is also nice to hear the music of some new artists coming this year.”

The Friday night festival ceilidh will see folk stalwarts Ock’n’Dough play a farewell gig.

Energetic folk-rock group Duncan McFarlane and band headline the Saturday night. The Sunday afternoon features two folk acts James Delarre and Saul Rose and the traditional singer Damian Barber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday evening the festival welcomes back Sam Carter, a BBC folk award winning guitarist and singer-songwriter. Folk duo Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage will perform their duets.

As well as the main venue at the Saxon Hall, acts will be performing at Raunds Library and the Methodist Church.

Farmer John Norton will be keeping punters refreshed with cask ales and scrumpy ciders.