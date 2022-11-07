Concert-goers in Raunds will be treated to a musical evening with a ‘gurt’ dollop of festive fun, songs and even a spot of panto at a Christmas event.

Raunds Music Festival favourite Jim Causley is due to return to the town with carols and Christmas songs at a concert in St Peter’s Church.

The evening will end Raunds Music Festival’s programme on a high after a successful May event and a concert in Raunds Library by local band Ock’n’Dough.

Jim Causley will perform in Raunds at St Peter's Church

Jacky Bright from Raunds Music Festival said: “It has had a busy year catching up. Our annual festival in May featured artists who had held bookings for two years.

"We have just enjoyed a long-awaited evening at Raunds Community Library when local band Ock’n’Dough performed tunes from the Napoleonic era to accompany Irthlingborough Historical Society’s showing of the locally made Battle of Waterloo film.

“When we contacted one of our favourite artists Jim Causley about a Christmas concert we were delighted that he, like so many artists, remembered the warm welcome he received at Raunds – and the famous ‘booted’ stage."

Jim will be entertaining the audience with lesser known West Country carols, medieval and secular carols from around the British Isles, and his own settings of moving Christmas poems by his relative, the late Cornish poet Charles Causley.

A Causley Christmas with Jim Causley takes place at St Peter’s Church at Raunds on Thursday, December 15 at 7.30pm (doors 7pm).

Tickets are just £12 (young person £5) at www.raundsfestival.com or call 07765 015615.