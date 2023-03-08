Raunds Music Festival comes of age with six-day celebration of folk, roots and much-loved ceilidh

Music lovers will be able to enjoy live performances when a much-loved festival returns to Raunds’ famous Booted Stage.

Raunds Music Festival kicks off on April 25 with a number of free fringe events in local pubs and culminates with an evening concert finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The indoor folk, roots and acoustic music festival includes local performers, community groups, grassroots and established artists.

Lucy Ward - Elly Lucas Photography

Jacky Bright, on behalf of the festival, said: “With so many festivals and concerts charging out of reach prices, we are glad that in Raunds you can get six days of music without needing deep pockets.

“Thanks to its volunteer committee, loyal audience and sponsor support, they are able to invite top folk and roots artists, while keeping ticket prices low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year they are delighted that local pubs have joined with them for extra, free, ‘fringe’ events.

"Watch out for rock, pop and original music by local acts in Raunds pubs running up to the main weekend festival, with Raunds Library and Methodist Church also hosting events.“As usual, Raunds Town Council supports the festival in using the Saxon Hall. Artists love this venue, with its friendly atmosphere and great acoustics. The audience like the comfortable seating, easy car parking, food and real ale.”

Gilmore Roberts by Elly Lucas-

The first three days (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday April 25, 26, 27) will see Raunds pubs hosting two different free music events each evening, as well as the usual free ‘Song and Tune’ sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday there will be the traditional family-friendly festival ceilidh with folk rock band Tautas Roks encouraging people onto the dance floor at the Saxon Hall – tickets £10.

Saturday and Sunday evenings feature top folk artists, Gilmore & Roberts, Jim Moray, Steve Tilston and BBC Folk Horizon Award winner Lucy Ward.

Tickets are £18 each evening, but will include free admission to daytime concerts.

Steve Tilson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who just want to enjoy the afternoon concerts pay just £5 each, and under 16s get in for £2.