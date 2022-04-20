Raunds Music Festival back for 20th anniversary with folk, roots and a ceilidh

Music lovers will be able to enjoy live performances when a much-awaited festival returns to the Northamptonshire calendar after a two-year absence.

Raunds Music Festival will return for its 20th Anniversary Festival, taking place from April 29 to May 1 on the first bank holiday weekend in May.

The four-day indoor folk, roots and acoustic music festival includes local performers, community groups, grassroots and established artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raunds Music Festival returns after two years away

Headlining on the Sunday evening will be folk stars The Trials of Cato.

Festival spokesman, Phil Stockton, said: “We always try to get quality acts and this year we are delighted that The Trials of Cato will headline the Sunday evening session.

"Their debut album won Best Album at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, with BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe hailing them as ‘one of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times’. They are not to be missed so book up early.”

On Friday there will be a the traditional family-friendly festival ceilidh with Tautas Roks’ music guaranteed to fill the dance floor at the Saxon Hall.

Megson will perform at Raunds Music Festival

Topping the bill on Saturday night will be husband and wife duo Megson with The Rosellys in support.

Mr Stockton said: “As usual there will also be a strong focus on local talent. This year we feature a concert at the Raunds Methodist Church, with inspirational music presented by the Raunds Community Choir. Back at the Saxon Hall the Saturday afternoon concert features three local groups – the Raunds Ukulele Orchestra, multi-instrumental band The Rants and Rob Halligan. Rob is a great singer-songwriter, telling heartfelt stories of life, faith and hope.”

The Sunday afternoon concert features Northamptonshire artists Pamela Ward and Paul Cherrington, Sweet FA (Peter Fairweather and Will Adams).

Back with the beer will be ‘Farmer’ John Norton, who will be hosting the festival bar.

Folk favourites Trials of Cato

He said: “It’s going to be good to be back. As well as great music there’s going to be a great selection of real ales. We’ve waited a long time for this and I can’t wait.”