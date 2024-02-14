Raunds mum launches petition to urge action on A45 after fatal crash
A mum-of-four has started a petition demanding action to improve safety on the A45 between Raunds and Thrapston.
Raunds resident Rebecca Ireland was moved to begin the online petition when a man in his 20s died in a crash at about 8.05am on Saturday (February 10).
Emergency services had been called to a three-car collision on the eastbound carriageway, between the Raunds roundabout and the A14, but the passenger died at the scene.
Mrs Ireland, a social worker says there must be action to stop any more deaths and injuries.
She said: “We have used that road countless times. My husband, a firefighter, has regularly attended fatal accidents on this very road. The fear for our safety and that of our young children is constant.
"This stretch of road has proven to be dangerous time and again. It's not just my family's story, it's the story of many families in our community who have been affected by the lack of adequate safety measures on this road. We need immediate action.”
Several motorists have lost their lives on the same stretch of single carriageway road and many more have been involved in collisions.
In August 2022, a man in his 50s died as he rode his motorcycle along the same road. In March 2023, two people were killed in a collision between a lorry and a car.
Daisy Huddle, 20, died in February last year further westbound – between Stanwick Lakes and the Warth Park roundabout.
Mrs Ireland wants action before there is another tragedy.
She said: “The current situation is unacceptable considering that roads should be safe spaces for all users – motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike.
"I frequently drive that way and actively try to avoid it. I use the back roads.
“I don’t know what they can do about it, maybe stricter speed limits, clearer signage or even traffic calming measures. They need to review the safety.
“We cannot wait for another tragedy before taking action. Our community deserves better than living in constant fear each time we use this stretch of road."
In January Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council, told the Northants Telegraph he was keen to see the dualling of the A45 describing it as a ‘much-needed piece of infrastructure’.
He said: “We are actively lobbying at the moment but these things take time.”
More than 350 people have signed the online petition on the change.org website since the weekend.
To add your name to the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/demand-improved-safety-measures-on-raunds-warth-park-to-thrapston-services-road-a45.