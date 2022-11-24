A regular flooding flash point has caused a popular roadside restaurant to close to customers for two days.

The road leading to the BP garage and the McDonald’s off the A45 at Raunds was submerged after heavy and persistent rain hit the area on Tuesday.

It is believed that underground drainage tanks are full to capacity leaving the rainwater nowhere to flow.

Raunds - flooding back in January 2021

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “Due to flooding on the access road, our restaurant in Raunds was forced to close temporarily on Tuesday afternoon. The restaurant has now reopened and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The BP garage has remained closed due to health and safety issues.

A member of staff said that water has been knee deep and ‘not safe’ for customers.

The spot has flooded regularly in past years blocking entry to the garage and restaurant.

