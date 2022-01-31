Raunds library offering packed events programme despite threat of closure

Volunteers at Raunds Community Library might be facing the possible closure of their town's education and cultural hub - but they are determined to keep regular events going.

A full programme of events have been put in place for the community, including half-term activities for children taking place from Monday, February 14.

The fate of the library will be decided by the members of Raunds Town Council in their roles as the Raunds Library Working Party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The library will be open all February for groups and activities

Library volunteer Ria Jefferies said: "Despite the imminent threat of closure by the town council, Raunds Community Library continues to provide all services thanks to its dedicated team.

"In February we have a full calendar of events as attached for all to take part in. There is a range of activities for all ages, capabilities, and demographics.

"Most of these activities are free, some have a small fee to cover costs, but a warm welcome is guaranteed for everyone."

Raunds Library Groups and Events for February 2022:

Raunds Library

Monday, February 7, 2.30pm to 3.30pm – Poetry Group

Monday, February 21, 10.30am to 12.30pm – Creative Writing

Every Tuesday from 2pm to 3pm - Knit and Natter

Every Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm – Community Choir

Raunds Library has been threated with closure

Wednesday, February 16, from 2pm to 4pm - Mums Meet Up

Every Thursday from 9.15am to 11.15am – Play and Stay

Thursday, February 17, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm – Mahjong

Thursday, February 24, from 2.30pm to 3.30pm – Reading Group

Thursday, February 24 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm – Gardening Club

Saturday, February 19, from 10am to 12 noon – children's activities – 'Share The Love' theme

Ria added: "We also do bus pass renewals by appointment every Thursday afternoon and offer free IT support every Friday morning. Also on Fridays guided history tours start and leave from the library."