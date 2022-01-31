Raunds library offering packed events programme despite threat of closure
Everything from singing, knitting, gardening to creative writing and historic tours
Volunteers at Raunds Community Library might be facing the possible closure of their town's education and cultural hub - but they are determined to keep regular events going.
A full programme of events have been put in place for the community, including half-term activities for children taking place from Monday, February 14.
The fate of the library will be decided by the members of Raunds Town Council in their roles as the Raunds Library Working Party.
Library volunteer Ria Jefferies said: "Despite the imminent threat of closure by the town council, Raunds Community Library continues to provide all services thanks to its dedicated team.
"In February we have a full calendar of events as attached for all to take part in. There is a range of activities for all ages, capabilities, and demographics.
"Most of these activities are free, some have a small fee to cover costs, but a warm welcome is guaranteed for everyone."
Raunds Library Groups and Events for February 2022:
Monday, February 7, 2.30pm to 3.30pm – Poetry Group
Monday, February 21, 10.30am to 12.30pm – Creative Writing
Every Tuesday from 2pm to 3pm - Knit and Natter
Every Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm – Community Choir
Wednesday, February 16, from 2pm to 4pm - Mums Meet Up
Every Thursday from 9.15am to 11.15am – Play and Stay
Thursday, February 17, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm – Mahjong
Thursday, February 24, from 2.30pm to 3.30pm – Reading Group
Thursday, February 24 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm – Gardening Club
Saturday, February 19, from 10am to 12 noon – children's activities – 'Share The Love' theme
Ria added: "We also do bus pass renewals by appointment every Thursday afternoon and offer free IT support every Friday morning. Also on Fridays guided history tours start and leave from the library."
To join a guided tour visit Local Focus Talks and Tours by clicking here for dates and to book. Self-guide tour maps are available to buy at the library.
For more details on any of the groups call the library during opening hours on 01933 623747, email [email protected] or go to Facebook @thelibraryatraundsREAD MORE: Closure deadline looms for Raunds Community Library as town councillors look at finances