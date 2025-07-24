Raunds footpath to close for six months due to 'unsafe' surface

By William Carter
Published 24th Jul 2025, 16:02 BST
A footpath in a residential area in Raunds will close for half a year as works are carried out to improve safety in the area.

North Northants Council (NNC) informed the town council the footpath would be closed at the end of the month, with repairs expected to last into 2026.

An NNC spokesman said: “The restriction is required in the interest of health and safety due to the surface being unsafe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The order will come into effect on July 29 2025 and will continue in force for a period of six months.”

The footpath (A to B) will close on July 29 with an alternative route (A, through C and D) outlined by the councilplaceholder image
The footpath (A to B) will close on July 29 with an alternative route (A, through C and D) outlined by the council

While there is no confirmed re-opening date for the footpath, labelled by the council as ‘UG10’, walkers and commuters are advised to use an alternative route into Derling Drive and south along Mountbatten Way.

Related topics:North Northants Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice