Raunds footpath to close for six months due to 'unsafe' surface

A footpath in a residential area in Raunds will close for half a year as works are carried out to improve safety in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Northants Council (NNC) informed the town council the footpath would be closed at the end of the month, with repairs expected to last into 2026.

An NNC spokesman said: “The restriction is required in the interest of health and safety due to the surface being unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The order will come into effect on July 29 2025 and will continue in force for a period of six months.”

The footpath (A to B) will close on July 29 with an alternative route (A, through C and D) outlined by the council

While there is no confirmed re-opening date for the footpath, labelled by the council as ‘UG10’, walkers and commuters are advised to use an alternative route into Derling Drive and south along Mountbatten Way.