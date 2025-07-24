Raunds footpath to close for six months due to 'unsafe' surface
North Northants Council (NNC) informed the town council the footpath would be closed at the end of the month, with repairs expected to last into 2026.
An NNC spokesman said: “The restriction is required in the interest of health and safety due to the surface being unsafe.
"The order will come into effect on July 29 2025 and will continue in force for a period of six months.”
While there is no confirmed re-opening date for the footpath, labelled by the council as ‘UG10’, walkers and commuters are advised to use an alternative route into Derling Drive and south along Mountbatten Way.
