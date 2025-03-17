Raunds fire investigation after barn blaze
The blaze is believed to have begun in a barn with emergency services called to the scene shortly before 7pm last night (March 16).
Fire investigators will carry out their report as soon as it is safe for them to enter the area, with fire crew members monitoring hot spots after overnight damping down.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at an industrial unit on Brooks Road in Raunds, shortly before 7pm last night (March 16).
“On arrival crews found a barn – containing tyres and machinery – was well alight and the blaze was beginning to spread to an adjacent shed.
“Crews used water jets to begin to douse the flames, bring temperatures down and prevent the blaze from spreading further. Firefighters then removed a number of gas cylinders from an adjacent shed as a precaution.
“A large amount of smoke was issuing from the fire, so nearby residents were asked to close any doors and windows.
“Crews have continued damping the scene down overnight, and one fire appliance currently remains on site carrying out regular checks on the unit using thermal imaging cameras.
“A fire investigation will take place as soon as it is safe to do so to try and determine a cause.”