Raunds Festival of Transport returns with trucks, tractors, buses, bikes and cars

A festival celebrating all things wheeled will roll into Raunds next month as the annual Festival of Transport takes over the town centre for one day on Saturday, September 3.

Streets will be filled with music, stalls, displays and entertainment to raise money for two charities – East Northants First Responders and the Frank Bruno Foundation in Northampton.

Musicians, the Fabulous Lounge Swingers, Ouse Valley Singles Club and Daniel Butterworth, will perform for visitors who can browse pop-up shops, stalls and stands or watch truck pulling and model displays.

Teams can still sign-up for the truck pull competition

Organiser Mark Brookside, owner of Jester's Bistro & Coffee Lounge, said: “We are hoping to raise £10,000 for the two charities – they both save lives.”

A stretch of Brook Street and High Street will be closed to through traffic from the Saxon Hall to Raunds Library. They have also been allowed to use half of the Raunds Co-op car park for the festival.

Mark said: "2019 was the last one and this will be the second one we’ve held. There will be buses, vans, vintage vehicles – there’s a mixture of new and old, and we have the Subaru Club and the RS Cosworth Club.”

Local businesses have sponsored the event that will run from 11am to 10pm – and food stalls and on-site bars will provide refreshments.

Raunds Festival of Transport was first held in 2019

There will be competitions, face paintings and balloon art.

Mark added: “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We are still looking for teams of six for the truck pull. It’s going to be a great event.”

For information and bookings call 07740 644242 or go to @Raundsfestivaloftransport on Facebook.

The event takes place on September 3.

There will be cars, vans, bikes, buses, lorries and entertainment