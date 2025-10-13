Raunds community tribute to 'excellent footballer, real character and generous dude' 'Morgy' as murder investigation continues

Members of the Raunds business community have paid tribute to their friend and neighbour who was killed in his home last week.

David Morgan, also known as Davie and Morgy, was found dead in his Brook Street flat above a hairdressers last Wednesday afternoon (October 8).

Neighbours had been helping Mr Morgan after he was attacked less than a week before – on October 2 – a previous incident that had left him with broken ribs and needing hospital treatment.

Speaking on behalf of traders who placed a wreath at the scene outside Christina Dudley Hair Design, a spokesman from Jesters Cafe shared the community’s response.

David 'Davie' Morgan was known by neighbours in Raunds as 'Morgy' /National World/Family photo

He said: “The local community is shocked, angry, sad and disappointed.

“David was a character, a loud Scottish man with broad accent and broad opinions – a real character indeed . Unfortunately sometimes so vocal that he could be mistaken for rude.

“But the Morg was a generous dude, an excellent footballer in his day and a huge fan of football.”

Neighbours who had helped Mr Morgan after the first attack, have been left shocked by the circumstances surrounding his death, sobbing when they heard another four arrests had been made by police officers investigating the incident.

A message left on a wreath placed by Raunds traders and friends of David Morgan/National World

Locals believe Mr Morgan should have been housed in emergency accommodation.

One said: “This is a very very sad case. Fingers crossed he gets justice.”

Bouquets of flowers have been left with a card on the traders’ wreath saying: “There’s many a thing that made wee Morgy angry, but the thing that has made the whole town angry is the fact that he was taken too soon. Rest easy Morgy, you didn’t deserve this. May justice be swift.”

Due to having previous contact with the force, Northamptonshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Floral tributes to David Morgan in Brook Street, Raunds/National World

A 38-year-old Thrapston woman arrested by police on suspicion of murder on Thursday was bailed on Friday, but further arrests were made last Friday evening and Saturday.

Last night (Sunday, October 12) a 52-year-old Kettering man, a 42-year-old Wellingborough man, a 42-year-old Kettering woman and a 42-year-old woman of no fixed abode, were all released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

Det Chief Supt Rich Tompkins said: “We have a very large number of officers and detectives working around the clock on this case exploring all evidential opportunities including CCTV and doorbell footage and forensics.

“We have arrested four more suspects and they are in police custody. We want to reassure people that we do not believe there is a wider threat to the public in terms of this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, report online at https://orlo.uk/qaQ73 quoting incident number 25000592112 or information can also be submitted direct to detectives via the online portal https://orlo.uk/BygKT

Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visiting https://orlo.uk/MXVm7.