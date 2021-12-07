Raunds community library to offer Christmas crafts, festive frocks and pop-up shop

A pop-up vintage shop is set to return to Raunds after the success of the first visit by a Finedon fashion retailer showcasing her range of mid-20th century vintage outfits and accessories.

Chockabilly, owned by Jade Hough, will transform Raunds Community Library in High Street on Saturday, December 11, from 10am to 1.30pm.

Alongside the rails library volunteers will be running a selection of free children's Christmas activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raunds Community Library

Jade said: "I'm looking forward to bringing my vintage and sustainability-focused fashion business back to Raunds, after the success of the October pop-up.

"This time, the focus will be on our festive range of clothes and accessories and a special £4 sale rail, but we will also be bringing some of our other stock which includes some lovely gift ideas. We are so grateful to the library for hosting us again."

Free parking is available and accessible changing room facilities are in the library.

Ria Chambers from Raunds Community Library added: "If you love vintage fashion then this is for you."