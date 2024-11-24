Raunds Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled due to strong winds
The event was supposed to take place in the town square from 2pm until 7pm, however the town council says it is not possible to safely house market stalls and other temporary structures in the projected conditions.
While the market and entertainment have been cancelled, people are still invited to visit the town square to see the turning on of the lights at 6pm.
Councillor Paul Byrne, Mayor of Raunds, said: "We are heartbroken to cancel such a beloved event, but the safety of our community must come first. We sincerely thank everyone for their understanding and hope to see you all for the lights switch-on this evening."
Raunds Methodist Church’s tree festival will go ahead as planned, with free entry to the church from 2pm.
