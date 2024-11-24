Raunds Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled due to strong winds

The market and entertainment are cancelled, but people are still invited to see the lights being switched on at 6pm

Organisers of the Christmas lights switch-on are ‘heartbroken’ as bad weather and strong winds mean the event can longer go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was supposed to take place in the town square from 2pm until 7pm, however the town council says it is not possible to safely house market stalls and other temporary structures in the projected conditions.

While the market and entertainment have been cancelled, people are still invited to visit the town square to see the turning on of the lights at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Byrne, Mayor of Raunds, said: "We are heartbroken to cancel such a beloved event, but the safety of our community must come first. We sincerely thank everyone for their understanding and hope to see you all for the lights switch-on this evening."

Raunds Methodist Church’s tree festival will go ahead as planned, with free entry to the church from 2pm.