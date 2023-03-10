Raunds choir raises cash for KGH’s Twinkling Stars Appeal with Valentine's concert

Raunds Community Choir recently held a Valentine’s-centric concert at Saxon Hall, raising money for the Twinkling Stars Appeal which hopes to build a new bereavement suite at Kettering General Hospital.

On February 11, the choir performed a range of songs including The Beatles’ When I’m Sixty Four and a Grease medley, with efforts hoping to help a local cause.

An audience of all ages attended, and Huntingdonshire Guitar Ensemble performed during the interval.

The cheque was presented on 28 February 2023

The concert raised a fantastic £693.15.

Helen Sharpe of Raunds Community Choir said: “Normally we support more local charities but we thought we’d spread our wings a bit wider because we’re still part of the community of the hospital because that’s [KGH] our local hospital.

"It was just something that any one of us could be touched by, or someone we knew or were close to at any time.”

The Twinkling Stars Appeal was launched by the Kettering General Hospital Charity Fund, which looks to improve the bereavement services for families who endure the tragedy of losing a child.

Kettering General Hospital’s lead bereavement midwife, Lisa Drummond, said: “Each year we care for up to 100 families who suffer the heartbreak of losing their baby.

"While we work very closely and supportively with parents in this situation we know that our facilities really let us down and we want to change that.

Raunds Community Choir is 45 singers strong, but is on the look out for male voices. No prior experience is required.