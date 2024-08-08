Raunds car park set for closure next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Raunds car park will be closed next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers will be unable to use the Marshall's Road car park so that line marking can be carried out there.

The car park will be closed on Tuesday, August 13.

Raunds Town Council has asked that all cars are removed from the car park by 8am on the day.

The council says alternative parking is available on the Town Square or at Saxon Hall.

For further information about the closure visit the Raunds Town Council website.