Raunds car park set for closure next week
A Raunds car park will be closed next week.
Drivers will be unable to use the Marshall's Road car park so that line marking can be carried out there.
The car park will be closed on Tuesday, August 13.
Raunds Town Council has asked that all cars are removed from the car park by 8am on the day.
The council says alternative parking is available on the Town Square or at Saxon Hall.
For further information about the closure visit the Raunds Town Council website.
