Raunds car crash chaos - 'It's lucky no-one was killed'

Residents living in Raunds say they are still in shock after a car ploughed into vehicles parked on the road outside their homes at 1.30am this morning (Thursday).

Carpenter Kieran Jackson had just waved goodbye to a friend parked outside his house when two minutes later he heard a ‘whoosh’ followed by a loud crash.

As he looked out of the window he could see one car on its roof and others covered in debris.

The remains of the Audi S3

He said: “I could hear an engine. I looked straight out of the window. A car was stationary for a moment. All the airbags had gone off.”

Running out into the street he saw an Audi pull up down the road near Raunds Library.

He said: "I was in shock. There was a car upside down. There was debris and bits of car everywhere. All the windows in one of the cars, a VW Polo were smashed and it was caving in on itself, you could hear it.

"I ran down the road to opposite the library. I couldn’t get the police to come out at first. Then two teenagers in a car stopped and they had the idea to call the fire brigade. Then the fire brigade came down.”

Kieran Jackson ran out to help the driver

Mr Jackson then helped to sweep the broken glass off the road and wrote notes for the owners of the cars that had been damaged.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened in the early hours of this morning when a black Audi S3 collided with multiple vehicles in High Street, Raunds.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen in connection with the incident.”

Resident Joanna Momi returned from her night shift as a nurse to the scene outside her home.

A VW Polo was flipped onto its roof

She said: “I can’t believe it. Any other time of day it’s quite busy. It’s lucky no-one was killed. Afterwards you think it could have been much worse.”

John Pitman’s Honda Jazz was one of the cars that sustained damage.

He said: “I think I have got off quite lightly. I feel sorry for everyone else who was worse off.”

The scene this morning

The car flipped on its roof and hit the car that was parked behind it on the road