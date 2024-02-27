Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Raunds-based beauty business has been shortlisted at the 2024 UK Hair and Beauty Awards in two categories.

Makeup with Patricia, run by Patricia Dixon, is a finalist in the Makeup Artist of the Year and Best Bridal Individual Makeup awards, and Patricia expressed her pride at the accomplishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I’m really really happy and proud to be placed in the final.

Patricia Dixon has been shortlisted for two prizes at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards

"I’ve done things like London Fashion Week, I’ve been in magazines and things like that but I’ve never actually won an award, so this is all new to me.”

Patricia put herself forward for the prize and, after being judged by a panel, was announced as a finalist alongside a handful of other makeup outlets around the country.

She came into the industry later in life after qualifying at the age of 30, and steadily built a positive reputation over the last eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia is a local mobile makeup artist specialising in bridal and occasion makeup, also making a conscience effort to keep her tools and makeup sustainable and eco friendly, having removed all plastic disposables and switching them for bamboo in 2022.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry. The annual VIP Red Carpet event is a ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’ for those who are shortlisted.

It hopes to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status.

A spokesman for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards said: “The HBA are breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win.”