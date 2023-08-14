News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Raunds Asda driver injured after car smashes into store

The incident took place on Friday night
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read

Shoppers and staff at Asda in Raunds escaped without injury after a car smashed through bollards and into the front of the store.

Emergency services including a fire engine rushed to the scene in Michael Way at about 7pm on Friday (August 11).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of a green Mini Clubman, a woman in her 60s, was treated at the scene for her injuries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The vehicle crashed through a window causing damage to both the store and car.

"The driver – a woman in her 60s - fortunately, sustained minor cuts and bruises and was treated at the scene.”

Related topics:ASDAEmergency services