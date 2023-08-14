Raunds Asda driver injured after car smashes into store
Shoppers and staff at Asda in Raunds escaped without injury after a car smashed through bollards and into the front of the store.
Emergency services including a fire engine rushed to the scene in Michael Way at about 7pm on Friday (August 11).
The driver of a green Mini Clubman, a woman in her 60s, was treated at the scene for her injuries.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The vehicle crashed through a window causing damage to both the store and car.
"The driver – a woman in her 60s - fortunately, sustained minor cuts and bruises and was treated at the scene.”