Rat infestation closes Kettering town centre Garden of Reflection
Once part of the graveyard for St Peter and St Paul’s, the garden occupies land between the derelict London Road police station, the Cornmarket Hall and the ‘Parish’ church.
Signs have been erected on the railings and gates padlocked to prevent people from accessing the peaceful park during pest control activity with rodenticides.
The signs ask people to not feed the ‘wildlife’, food which has been attracting rats believed to be nesting in underground tombs in the area.
A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “The council has received reports of rodent activity in the Garden of Reflection, Kettering and the gardens have been temporarily closed whilst we look to resolve the issue.
“When dealing with an active rodent problem and to gain control, we may use rodenticides, but this usage is minimised wherever possible. Measures are taken to ensure that only the target species are affected.
“Some pest proofing measures will also be undertaken, and we hope to re-open the gardens shortly.”
