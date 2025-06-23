Rat infestation closes Kettering town centre Garden of Reflection

By Alison Bagley
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Kettering town centre’s Garden of Reflection has been shut due to a rat infestation.

Once part of the graveyard for St Peter and St Paul’s, the garden occupies land between the derelict London Road police station, the Cornmarket Hall and the ‘Parish’ church.

Signs have been erected on the railings and gates padlocked to prevent people from accessing the peaceful park during pest control activity with rodenticides.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The signs ask people to not feed the ‘wildlife’, food which has been attracting rats believed to be nesting in underground tombs in the area.

Kettering Garden of Reflection off London Road has been shut due to a rat infestation/National Worldplaceholder image
Kettering Garden of Reflection off London Road has been shut due to a rat infestation/National World

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “The council has received reports of rodent activity in the Garden of Reflection, Kettering and the gardens have been temporarily closed whilst we look to resolve the issue.

“When dealing with an active rodent problem and to gain control, we may use rodenticides, but this usage is minimised wherever possible. Measures are taken to ensure that only the target species are affected.

“Some pest proofing measures will also be undertaken, and we hope to re-open the gardens shortly.”

Related topics:KetteringLondon RoadNorth Northants Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice