Rare waxwings draw delighted birdwatchers to Corby
Birdwatchers have flocked to a Corby housing estate to try to catch a glimpse of four rare waxwings that have stopped off in the area.
The birds were resting at a tranquil spot at Priors Hall Park. And despite a crowd of up to twenty birdwatchers turning up to see them, they were in fine spirits.
Waxwings have returned to British shores for the first time since 2016/17 and before that the last major ‘irruption’ was in 2012. But this year looks to be a vintage year for the gorgeous birds, so called because the tips of their wings are reminiscent of sealing wax.
The birds have settled on some newly-planted rowan trees at the edge of the gulley and are expected to stick around until the plentiful supply of berries has run out.
Local birdwatcher Ian Price said: "They’re lovely looking birds that only visit the UK in the winter. There have been a high number of sightings this year including the four on our doorstep at Priors Hall.
"You’d normally have to go further afield to see them, hence the level of interest. There was a small crowd of about fifteen to 20 people there yesterday, a mix of curious locals and seasoned birdwatchers.
"Somewhat amazingly, the birds were only sat 15ft from the footpath, so we got a great view.”
Douglas Goddard, former butterfly recorder and author, managed to get some beautiful shots of the birds which we use with his kind permission.