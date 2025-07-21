Rare Star Wars figures found in Wellingborough attic to go under the hammer with HUGE valuation

By William Carter
Published 21st Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
A collection of original Star Wars figures will go under the hammer this month, and are expected to sell for a staggering £6,000.

Found in an attic in Wellingborough after sitting idle for 40 years, they will be sold at auction at Hansons Auctioneers’ toy sale in Etwall on July 24.

Many of the figures remain in their original box, displaying the £1.59 price tag from 1983 when they were made.

Hansons’ toy expert, David Wilson-Turner, said: ““The figures came from the vendor’s husband’s collection. He didn’t collect as such, just toys from his childhood that didn’t get played with much.

The collection is set to make £6,000 when it does under the hammer in Derby on July 24 Photo: Hansons Auctioneersplaceholder image
The collection is set to make £6,000 when it does under the hammer in Derby on July 24 Photo: Hansons Auctioneers

"She was delighted when we told her how much they were worth.”

The figures were made in Palitoy in Coalville, Leicestershire, and were a much sought-after group of figures, produced in the years following Return of the Jedi, between 1984 and 1985.

Mr Wilson-Turner said: “Palitoy secured the rights to produce Star Wars toys in the 1970s via its US sister company, Kenner. At first Palitoy was reluctant to even launch a Star Wars range because no one had heard of the film.

“But, while America went on produce the franchise’s merchandise in the millions, Palitoy’s output was more modest, making it all the more appealing to collectors both sides of the Atlantic.”

Yak Face, a con man and information broker working for Jabba the Hutt, is expected to sell for around £1000placeholder image
Yak Face, a con man and information broker working for Jabba the Hutt, is expected to sell for around £1000

A figure of, Yak Face (Saelt-Marae), who appears briefly in Return of the Jedi as a member of Jabba the Hutt's entourage, is the rarest of all due to not being available in the US on release, and is expected to make up to £1,000.

Also in the sale is a figure of Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) with pop-up lightsabre which is expected to make £300-£400, an Amanaman with an estimate of £250-£350 and Luke Skywalker who is expected to make £200-£300.

