Rare Corby tree felling on hold as protesters gather to save much-loved Black Poplar

Residents alerted to the possible felling of a rare tree by the sound of chainsaws in a Corby woodland have welcomed a pause in clearance work.

Paul Preston had contacted unitary and town councillors after he saw workmen in a copse near to his house in Tower Hill Road.

Alarmed to be told that the 30 metre-high black poplar (Populus nigra betulifolia) may be felled, Corby town councillor Cllr Rob Newby swung into action to protect the tree.

Elizabeth Duguid, Paul Preston and Cllr Rob Newby

Now residents have been reassured that work will be halted until an ‘up-to-date’ survey has been obtained.

Mr Preston said: “The tree is magnificent. It was shocking waking up to the sound of chainsaws. I feel responsibility for future generations to protect it. I would love the council to engage with us as a community."

Cllr Newby said: “We have got an issue that NNC do work on the trees without reference to the town council – it’s as if we don’t exist. Given that it’s an endangered, we would expect engagement with the people who enjoy the amenity.”

According to the Woodland Trust, black poplar is dioecious, meaning male and female flowers are found on separate trees, and its flowers are pollinated by the wind.

The black poplar tree in Tower Hill Road

The male poplar tree sits in an area close to the junction of Tower Hill Road and Gainsborough Road and had two female ‘companions’ rarer still, but these were removed about two years ago.

Cllr Harriet Pentland, NNC’s executive member for climate and the green environment, said: “All works to the tree have been halted, pending an up-to-date survey by qualified individuals. The tree was originally surveyed in 2021, again by qualified individuals, where concerns were raised due to the risk from subsidence to neighbouring properties, as well as fall risk.”

Mr Preston, who can see the tree from his back garden, said: “Corby was gifted male and female poplar trees but the two females were pollarded at the wrong time of year and they died.

"I go to the bottom of my garden and can see the bats flying over my garden. Poplar is a well-known food source for bats. I would like to know if there has been a bat survey on the tree. If its to do with an over-hanging branch why can’t they just take that out? There is no confidence about the current tree policy which is heavily biased to perceived health and safety.”

The black poplar tree

Cllr Pentland added: “The council has a duty toward the safety of residents and property, which must be taken seriously. This of course, must be balanced against the council’s desire to see trees in North Northamptonshire flourish. Indeed, the council has approved a tree policy, which sets out the principals to look after local tree stock, guided by the idea of ‘right tree, right place’ and has seen over 6,000 trees planted in the last year.”

According to the Forestry Commission, black poplar is the most endangered native timber tree in Britain. There are so few wild black poplars left that it is unlikely they will pollinate each other.