A Stanwick resident who was on ‘death’s door’ after being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder is encouraging more people to donate blood after plasma exchanges saved her life in hospital.

Dawn Fraser was rushed to Leicester Royal Infirmary in October last year after suffering a mini stroke.

Following blood tests, Dawn was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder, Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) and was experiencing a life-threatening episode of the condition.

Dawn said: “If it wasn’t for someone noticing something was wrong with my blood levels, I may not be sat here today.”

Dawn Fraser battled a life-threatening blood disorder and is now spreading the message about the condition

The mother-of-one was given emergency medical care in the intensive care unit and placed on a plasma exchange machine.

Dawn said treatment was ‘touch and go’ and that doctors were unable to offer any assurances it would work before her organs shut down.

Dawn remained in hospital for two weeks, with her husband Fraser and daughter, Bethan by her side.

Thankfully, the treatment was a success and Dawn has been told by doctors that she has made a ‘remarkable recovery’.

With the help of friends, family and pupils at Hayfield Cross Church of England School, Dawn has raised over £1000 for TTPNetwork

She said: “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster.”

What is TTP?

TTP is an autoimmune condition which affects six to 10 people in every one million people.

Those with the blood disorder are deficient in an enzyme known as ADAMSTS13, which helps to prevent bleeding.

Dawn Fraser spent two weeks in Leicester Royal Infirmary battling the condition

If the enzyme does not work properly, blood platelets can become sticky, forming blood clots that can impact any organ in the body. In some cases this could lead to a heart attack or a stroke.

According to the TTP Network, 10 to 20 per cent of acute TTP patients die from the condition.

Dawn said: “Sadly there have been lives lost because there has not been treatment in time.”

With quick diagnosis and treatment however, current survival rates are 80 per cent.

It is still not known what causes TTP but symptoms can include headaches, confusion, anxiety, stomach upset, fever, disturbed vision and stroke-like symptoms.

‘It’s so rare’

Six months into recovery, Dawn wants to help people to learn more about the condition.

She said: “It is so rare.

“A lot of GPs don’t know much about it. We are quite special, as they say.”

Joining Dawn in her efforts to spread the message about TTP have been the staff, pupils and parents of Hayfield Cross Church of England School in Kettering where she has worked for 10 years.

Dawn said: “I’ve been able to use a wider community as a platform to raise awareness.”

To mark Rare Disease Day in February, the school dressed up in red, to represent blood. Dawn said that everyone looked like ‘little platelets’.

Pupils were also shown a video from Jo McIntyre, the head of TTPNetwork, to help them learn more about the condition. Children also bought wristbands from the charity.

TTPNetwork is the UK’s primary patient support group for patients diagnosed with TTP, providing help and advocacy for patients, families and healthcare professionals.

Dawn said the charity has been a lifeline for her and her family, offering them information and support during recovery.

Thanks to the donations of the school, family, friends and her own JustGiving page, Dawn has raised more than £1,000 for the TTP Network, which Dawn is ‘over the moon’ about.

The school business manager also talked to pupils about the importance of donating blood, a message that she wants to spread to as many people as possible.

As part of her treatment, Dawn needed 125 bags of plasma.

Dawn said that children came up to her after her talk and said they would donate their blood to her when they were older.

She said: “If one or two children can say that, that’s all you need.

“Blood donation is important to preserve life, without it there would not be many survivors.”

‘It’s about bringing everybody together’

As TTP is a life-long condition, Dawn will continue to be monitored by Leicester Royal Infirmary for life as there remains the possibility that she could suffer from a relapse.

While describing the experience as ‘traumatic’, Dawn has made excellent progress in her recovery and has begun a phased return to work.

She said: “I’m very much a person that just wants to get on.”

Dawn stressed that she was ‘one of the lucky ones’ however, and that many with TTP still face lots of difficulties when in recovery and wants to keep spreading the message about the little-known condition.

The much-loved member of Hayfield Cross is looking forward to attending TTPNetwork’s Patient Event in Birmingham in May, where those living with and alongside TTP will be able to meet and learn more about the condition.

Dawn said: “It’s about bringing everybody together.

“Its important to help TTPNetwork get as much information out there as possible.”

More information about TTP can be found on TTPNetwork’s website.