Rangers legend Paul Gascoigne coming to Corby for ‘An evening with Gazza’

Rangers legend and former Kettering Town manager, Paul Gascoigne, is coming to Corby for ‘An evening with Gazza’.

The event, hosted by Shane Nolan, and presented by Danny Lowry Entertainments and Premier Events, will be held at The Clubhouse Music Venue, Steel Park, Jimmy Kane Way, on October 13.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, April 20) at 9am and there are three packages available:

'An Evening with Gazza'

VIP £105 (limited): Includes early access from 6.00pm to the private upstairs bar for a meet and greet and photos with Gazza as well as Scottish pie and beans and then the best floor seats/front of stage for the show.

Gold £55 (limited): Includes all entertainment, a printed photo and a seat upgrade to best available.

Standard £35: Includes all entertainment.

Gascoigne signed for Rangers in 1995 for a club record fee of £4.3 million.

During his first season, he scored 19 goals in 42 appearances and was named as both PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year and SFWA Footballer of the Year.

During his three years in Glasgow he helped the club to two league titles, a Scottish Cup and a Scottish League Cup.

He was appointed manager of Kettering Town on October 27, 2005. Previous manager Kevin Wilson was appointed as director of football, and Paul Davis was appointed as the club's assistant manager.

Attempts to get new sponsors on board were successful, though results on the pitch soon went against Kettering.

Gascoigne’s tenure lasted just 39 days and he was dismissed by the club's board on December 5.