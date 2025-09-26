Range Rover driver may have witnessed e-scooter attack on man in Wellingborough night-time assault street robbery

By Alison Bagley
Published 26th Sep 2025, 16:11 BST
Croyland Road Wellingborough/Googleplaceholder image
Croyland Road Wellingborough/Google
A man has had his e-scooter and rucksack taken from him in a night-time assault in a Wellingborough street.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the man was robbed at the junction of Townsend Close and Croyland Road on Wednesday, September 24, between 10.45pm and 10.55pm.

Most Popular

The incident took place when the victim, who was riding an e-scooter, was attacked by two other men who stole his rucksack and the e-scooter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: "One of the suspects is described as a white man, about 5ft 7in, of a slim build, with a short scruffy beard and wearing dark-coloured clothing.

“The second man was about 5ft 9in, of a medium build, wearing dark-coloured clothing and a balaclava.

“A woman driving a Range Rover was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the attack. She is encouraged to come forward.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000563649 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice