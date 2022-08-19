Raise money for charity by celebrating sci-fi in Corby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby’s sci-fi show is returning after a two-year long hiatus caused by Covid.

On the day people will be able to see Daleks, K-9, Cybermen, a TARDIS console, R2D2 and lots of different cosplay costumes from TV shows and films.

The show is to raise funds for Lakelands Hospice in Corby.

There will be lots of different cosplay costumes from TV shows and films

There will also be some celebrities from sci-fi favourites Doctor Who, Star Wars and Harry Potter.

Guests are: Cheryl Rowlands, Simon Fisher-Becker, David Stone and Eileen Roberts. All will happily sign photos and pose for selfies for a small charge.

The show is on at The Grampian Club in Patrick Rd on Sunday, August 21, from 10am until 4pm, with entry by a donation on the door.

Iain McDonald, who is running the event, said: “With fuel and energy prices through the roof, it’s whatever people can afford.”

The event grew from a love for sci-fi and was originally located in East Carlton Park but moved to the Grampian in 2019.

Iain said: “Originally the manager at East Carlton Park, Lloyd Davis, who’s a big Doctor Who fan, said ‘we don’t have anything on the August bank holiday, why don’t you put something on’, that’s what started it off.

“I thought ‘I haven’t really got a clue what to do’ and it was people like Cheryl and Simon who gave me the pointers and contacts to get going.”

There will be traders with all types of merchandise. Refreshments will also be available to purchase on the day.

