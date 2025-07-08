Rainbow flag flying on North Northamptonshire Council flagpole - and it's not covered by Reform's policy

A rainbow flag is once again flying on a North Northamptonshire Council flagpole but it’s not covered by Reform's new policy.

It’s been more than a month since the previous flag flying policy was changed by the Reform UK-run North Northants Council (NNC).

New rules decreed that non-national flags would no longer be flown outside North Northants Council’s four main offices supporting different groups and causes.

The issue polarised residents – and councillors – with fierce debate online after the change in policy by the new regime elected by a landslide on May 1, who signalled their intent to ‘focus on flying the Union Flag’.

A rainbow flag has been flying on a flagpole outside Kettering Alfred East Art Gallery for several days/National World

NNC’s Flag Protocol approved on May 13, 2025 is applicable to the ‘Council’s Corporate Buildings only’ – The Cube, Bowling Green Road, Cedar Drive and Swanspool House and Haylock House.

Flags ditched by the new leadership include the Progress Pride Flag to support the LGBTQ+ community and the pan-African flag marking Black History Month as well as the blue and yellow Ukraine flag.

It is believed the rainbow or Pride flag was raised overnight on Friday night – and spotted on Saturday morning.

Cllr Martin Griffiths (Reform/Croyland and Swanspool), leader of North Northants Council, previously said it was his ‘group’s decision’ to change the policy.

Until the end of May, Ukrainian flags flew outside NNC’s legacy council offices – at the Corby Cube, Bowling Green Road in Kettering, Swanspool in Wellingborough and East Northants House in Cedar Drive, Thrapston.

A previously drawn-up list had earmarked June 1 to fly the Pride flag – a celebration of inclusion, progress, and diversity – for the whole month.