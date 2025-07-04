Raid at Irthlingborough car boot sale finds counterfeit clothing, fake Air Pods and illegal vapes

Potentially dangerous fake goods have been seized at an Irthlingborough car boot sale when Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) officers teamed up with Trading Standards officers from North Northamptonshire Council.

Inspection of sellers’ goods at a popular weekly car boot sale revealed several people were selling counterfeit items including clothing, footwear, and fake Apple Air Pods and headphones, which were all seized.

Illegal single use vapes were also seized, and one person was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Sergeant Glenn Thompson, of Wellingborough NPT, said: “This operation was part of a planned event that we had developed intelligence around over the last few months.

“Plain clothes officers were used to look for and identify suspected offenders and identify possible stolen or counterfeit goods, and working closely with our Trading Standards partners gave us additional powers and resources for this operation.

“The public are usually unaware of the wider picture, where criminal groups will use car boot sales to forward on stolen or counterfeit goods.

“With counterfeit goods, there is no going back to the seller if there is an issue. Goods are often of inferior quality and not tested to British or international safety standards which could put people at risk of harm.

“Following this successful operation, we’ll continue to develop further intelligence and work with our partners for future disruptions of illegal activity.”

Suspected counterfeit items seized at car boot by Trading Standards/Northants Police

A 37-year-old Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods was released under investigation, with enquiries continuing.

Cllr Kirk Harrison, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for regulatory services, added: “Our Trading Standards team plays a vital role in protecting the public from unsafe and potentially dangerous goods.

“This recent joint operation with our Police partners is a clear example of their commitment to keeping our communities safe. We will not tolerate the sale of items that put people at risk, and we’re grateful for the vigilance and hard work of our officers in ensuring that these events remain safe places to shop.”

Anyone with information concerning the sale of stolen or counterfeit goods is asked to report it to Northamptonshire Police on 101 or www.northants.police.uk/RO, quoting incident reference 25000282586.

You can also share information in confidence via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.