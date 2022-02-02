RAF tribute for Kettering Second World War flying hero Reg Payne

Kettering Second World War hero Reg Payne has been honoured at his funeral with RAF comrades, friends and family all paying tribute to the 98-year-old who died on January 8.

Mourners packed the Edgar Newman Chapel at Kettering Crematorium on Monday (January 31) for the celebration of the life of the former Lancaster bomber wireless operator, who flew 30 missions over occupied Europe.

A standard bearer from the RAF Association - 15 RAFA (Kettering) - escorted the hearse, the coffin draped in a Union flag with Reg's RAF cap and silk scarf, with the names of the targets that they had flown over, placed on top.

Speaking at the funeral were Reg's son David Payne and grandson, also David Payne, and RAFA member Barry Oram.

Son David said: "We gave dad the best send-off possible with thanks to the RAF from Wittering and Barry Oram for his kind tribute.

"A packed service for a 98-year-old was amazing. The celebration of dad’s life was as lovely as we as a family could have wished for."

Lining up outside and attending the service on behalf of RAF Wittering were Wing Commander Jeremy Case and Chief Technician Cross, who brought poppy wreathes.

Wing Commander Case said: "We are here to honour Reg, a member of our RAF family."

The service featured wartime songs by Dame Vera Lynn - 'White Cliffs of Dover' and 'Wish Me Luck' - with two of Reg's paintings of RAF aircraft adorning the service sheet in tribute to his prolific output as an artist.

Barry Oram said: "He supported his ex-comrades and attended many squadron events. He was very talkative and chatty right to the end. He would walk past my house at quite a speed.

"When you think what he went through during the war - he had a decent life and will be very fondly remembered."

Reg leaves his brother Brian, son David, grandchildren Joanne, Kerry and David and seven great-grandchildren.

1. Reg Payne funeral Kettering Friends formed a guard of honour outside the Edgar Newman Chapel Photo Sales

2. Reg Payne funeral Kettering A portrait of Reg with his silk scarf and cap that were placed on his Union flag-draped coffin Photo Sales

3. Reg Payne funeral Kettering Reg's silk scarf Photo Sales

4. Reg Payne funeral Kettering Reg signed-up for the RAF as soon as he could Photo Sales