RAF Red Arrows set for flypast over Corby, Kettering, and Wellingborough this afternoon
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
People from Corby, Kettering, and Wellingborough may get to see the world famous Red Arrows in flight this afternoon (Wednesday, July 10) as they are scheduled to fly over the three North Northants towns.
The Red Arrows are the Royal Air Force’s acrobatics team ‘representing the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force’, and have been displaying since 1965.
According to metcheck.com they will set off from Waddington at 5.42pm and are due to be over Wellingborough at 5.55pm, so should be over Corby and Kettering a few minutes before this.
They are scheduled to end their flight at Bournemouth at 6.18pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.