By Stephanie Weaver
Published 18th Mar 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 16:59 BST

Radio 1 DJ Jamie Laing stopped for a quick pitstop in Raunds as he bids to run five ultra marathons in five days for Comic Relief.

The DJ started his challenge of running 150 miles from London to Salford yesterday (Monday).

And today he was in the county, calling in at Raunds Fire Station for a break before getting back to his marathon fundraiser and finishing today’s run in Kettering.

A spokesman for Northants Fire & Rescue said: “Today Raunds Fire Station had the pleasure of hosting Radio 1's Jamie Laing for a pitstop while on his Comic Relief challenge of running from London to Salford.

Jamie Laing at Raunds Fire Station earlier todayplaceholder image
Jamie Laing at Raunds Fire Station earlier today

"It was fantastic to host Jamie and the whole crew, we're wishing him the best of luck on the rest of his journey.”

Jamie is raising money for Comic Relief funded projects that help tackle some of the urgent problems faced by people across the world and in the UK.

He has raised more than £80,000 so far but there is still plenty of time to donate.

