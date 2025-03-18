Radio 1 DJ Jamie Laing stops off in Raunds and Kettering during his ultra marathon challenge for Comic Relief
And today he was in the county, calling in at Raunds Fire Station for a break before getting back to his marathon fundraiser and finishing today’s run in Kettering.
A spokesman for Northants Fire & Rescue said: “Today Raunds Fire Station had the pleasure of hosting Radio 1's Jamie Laing for a pitstop while on his Comic Relief challenge of running from London to Salford.
"It was fantastic to host Jamie and the whole crew, we're wishing him the best of luck on the rest of his journey.”
Jamie is raising money for Comic Relief funded projects that help tackle some of the urgent problems faced by people across the world and in the UK.
He has raised more than £80,000 so far but there is still plenty of time to donate.
