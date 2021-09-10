Racist Wellingborough street attack sees man punched and robbed
A CCTV image has been released of two men who may have information
A man was racially abused, pushed over, punched and robbed in a Wellingborough town centre street attack.
Today (September 10) police revealed the incident in Silver Street took place on Friday, July 30 when the victim was approached by three men who racially abused him and assaulted him.
Police investigating the racist altercation have now released a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Between 7pm and 7.30pm on Friday, July 30, a man was in Silver Street when he was approached by three unknown men who verbally racially abused him, before one threw a can at him, knocking him to the floor.
"The victim was then punched on the ground before the three men stole from him and left.
"Officers investigating the incident believe the two men pictured may have useful information about it and are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 21000523972.