Racist attack outside Corby pub leaves victim with facial injuries

A woman who had just left a pub in Corby Old Village was racially abused and then assaulted, leaving her injured on the ground.

The 21-year-old victim had just left The Village pub in Lloyds Road when a man shouted a racial slur at her.

She then found herself on the ground with injuries to her face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File picture

Police would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident that took place between 2.45am and 3.15am on Sunday.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was the victim of a racially aggravated GBH in Lloyds Road, Corby.

"The incident happened on Sunday, August 22, between 2.45am and 3.15am, when the 21-year-old left a pub in the area and a male shouted a racial slur at her. The next thing she remembers is finding herself on the floor with facial injuries."