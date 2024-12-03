Racially aggravated attack at Kettering petrol station

Witnesses to a racially aggravated attack at a Kettering petrol station are being asked to contact Northants Police.

The incident took place on the forecourt of the Texaco garage on the corner of Bayes Street and Lower Street in Kettering at about 5.20am on November 24.

Siblings on their way to collect a relative from an airport were verbally abused as they filled up their car with fuel.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This happened at about 5.20am on Sunday, November 24, when a man made racial remarks towards two people – a woman and a man in their early 20s, in Bayes Street.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting incident number 24000699719.”

