Racehorse hair samples sell for £38,000 in sale overseen by Wellingborough auctioneer

By William Carter
Published 14th Nov 2024, 12:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A collection of hair from more than 850 racehorses including Shergar, Red Rum and other prestigious steeds has sold at auction for £38,000.

Listed with a starting price of £24,000 the collection which once belonged to enthusiast, Ray Goddard, was made up of samples collected from 1948 and 2004.

The collection went under the hammer yesterday (November 13), and although it fell just short of its £40,000 to £50,000 estimate, it’s seen by the auctioneer as a peek into the sport’s esteemed history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Graham Budd, an auctioneer based on Wellingborough’s Leyland Trading Estate, said: “Collecting locks of horse hair might seem like an unusual pastime, but it’s provided us with an incredible archive, featuring some of the most famous horses the racing world has seen.

The collection includes locks of hair from the likes of Red Rum, Mill Reef, and ShergarThe collection includes locks of hair from the likes of Red Rum, Mill Reef, and Shergar
The collection includes locks of hair from the likes of Red Rum, Mill Reef, and Shergar

"It tells a wonderful story of half a century of racing history.”

Highlights of the collection were locks of hair from Red Rum, a three-time winner of the Grand National, and Shergar, winner of the 1981 Epsom Derby by an unprecedented 10 lengths, which remains the the longest winning margin in the Derby’s near 250-year history.

Other highlights from the ‘Race to History’ collection included Cottage Rake’s 1948 Cheltenham Gold Cup trophy which sold for £26,000, and a horseshoe worn by Shergar when winning the 1981 Derby, which sold for £4,000.

Related topics:WellingboroughHistoryDerby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice