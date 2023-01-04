People are being invited to kickstart the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Corby.

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to Northamptonshire and anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee, as part of a half-price sale, by using the code RFL23NY.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Every year around 28,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Race for Life Corby will be a 5k event at West Glebe Park on Sunday, May 21.

The entry fee is £15.99 for adults and young adults (£7.99 with the discount code) and £11 for children (£5.50 with the discount code).

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event.

Everyone is welcome at Race for Life Corby

Since it began in 1994 around 10 million people have taken part, raising more than £920 million to help fund cutting-edge research into cancer.

Michael Jarvis, Cancer Research UK’s spokesman in the East Midlands, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love as many people as possible from across Northamptonshire to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life.

“Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly, one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, Race for Life is literally a walk in the park – slow and steady still wins. For others it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10k distance.

"But what is certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information. Their pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer, including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Andy Curran, chief executive of Standard Life, said: “We’re extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

“This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

To enter visit raceforlife.org.

