Queues on A45 in Northamptonshire as overturned lorry blocks carriageway

Traffic is crawling on the A45 towards the A14 following a crash on Tuesday morning

The A45 is closed heading out of the county after a lorry crashed and toppled over, blocking a roundabout and sliproad to the A14 on Tuesday morning (December 21).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways say the road is closed between Raunds and the A14 junction at Thrapston and problems could continue well into the afternoon.

A spokesman added: "The A14 roundabout is blocked due to an overturned lorry. This is affecting road users joining the A14 from the A45 northbound. Please allow extra time for your journey."