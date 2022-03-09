Question Time to be broadcast from Kettering again

BBC One's Question Time will be presented from Kettering for the second time when it returns next week.

The flagship debate show, which sees a panel of guests take questions from members of the public in the audience, will be broadcast from the town on Thursday, March 17.

The topical show, which first aired in 1979, was filmed in Kettering for the first time in 2018 at the Kettering Conference Centre in Thurston Drive, with questions about the UK's Brexit progress.

Question Time's visit to Kettering in 2018.

That episode's panel featured Conservative MP Esther McVey, then-Labour MP Chuka Umunna, rapper and activist Akala, businessman and former Spanish MEP Alejandro Agag and Chloe Westley from the Taxpayers' Alliance.

The location for next week's Kettering broadcast has not yet been revealed but the BBC has been contacted for further information.

Panellists are confirmed the day before the event.

Fiona Bruce will host the debate in Kettering next week having taken over in 2019 from David Dimbleby, who chaired the event last time the show came to the town.

To apply to be in the audience visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/send/u39697902.