Queen's cousin returns to 'home' Northamptonshire village to plant tree

Residents in an east Northamptonshire village have welcome back ‘home’ a Royal guest as part of his cousin the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

His Royal Highness the Duke of Gloucester returned to the village of Barnwell to officially plant a tree, marking the Queen’s seven decades on the throne.

The Duke was then quizzed by children from Little Elms Preschool who asked him questions about the Queen and her historic reign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duke of Gloucester in Barnwell

Top of their list was ‘What does the Queen like for Breakfast?’ and ‘What games does she like to play?’

Parish councillor Tim Herring said: “His eyes lit up, recalling the games he used to play when he was young with just some string and a tin can.

“The Duke spoke fondly of his time in Barnwell and the unique character of the village.”

After topping off the soil around the tree the Duke did not mind getting his shoes muddy, giving it a good pressing down and, using his training as an architect, he was keen to check that the supports were sturdy and well built.

The Duke planted a tree to mark the Jubilee

Mr Herring said: “He took time out to speak to all the residents who had come out to recognise the event. Some long-time residents chatted to the Duke about their memories of years past and he was pleased to see new residents arriving in the village and its continued evolution.”

Villagers were joined by members of the parish council, the village hall committee, and North Northamptonshire councillor Geoff Shacklock.

Following the tree planting, the Duke was shown the location of the proposed village hall orchard that will have an aptly named ‘Duke of Gloucester’ apple tree planted.

Mr Herring added: “The warmth he felt for the village and its residents was clear and was remarked on by many.”

Prince Richard was the second son of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester – his father was the third son of King George V and Queen Mary.