PwC acquires Wellingborough-based people technology consultancy People Force

PwC has agreed to acquire people technology consultancy People Force, with completion expected by April this year.

The company, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Wellingborough, is an industry leader in the areas of people technology selection and implementation.

It supports clients through their transformational journey when introducing sophisticated people technology, specialising in Ceridian Dayforce, a cloud human capital management platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality.

Pritul Khagram, CEO of People Force

The acquisition is part of PwC’s technology alliance strategy and will see 50 employees join PwC’s People and Organisation team.

This includes People Force’s senior leadership team which has been led by Pritul Khagram who will play a leading role in the Ceridian Dayforce practice.

Laura Hinton, partner and UK Tax Leader at PwC, said: “We are delighted that People Force will be joining PwC.

"The company has a strong reputation in the market for delivering Ceridian’s Dayforce platform for HR functions.

“This acquisition is critical to achieving significant growth in our HR technology offering where we are seeing high demand from our clients, and it is also in line with our global strategy, the New Equation, which looks to invest in skills, new capabilities and technology.”

Pritul Khagram, CEO at People Force, said: “We are thrilled to be joining an international professional services brand, which prides itself in developing a great culture for its people and delivering a first-class service to clients around the world.

