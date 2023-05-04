Pupils at a school in Stanion were visited by double Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Leon Baptiste, who delivered an assembly about showing perseverance and applying sporting values to their work.

Leon visited Stanion Church of England Primary School last Friday (April 28).

The children there were raising money in conjunction with Sports for Champions, a community interest company on a mission to educate, enable, and empower youth in line with the national agenda for child welfare, public health, and safety.

Gold Rewards students who each individually raised over £35.00, meeting Leon before the assembly

The money raised will be split between unsponsored athletes (to support their career and development) and also the school to buy sporting equipment.

Leon delivered an inspirational assembly to the school, followed by fitness circuits for each class. Children received stickers and rewards based on the amount they had individually raised.

The overall total raised by the children was £682.

Mr Jones, headteacher at Stanion C of E Primary School, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Leon to our school. He delivered a special assembly to the children about showing perseverance and applying the sporting values to their work. Afterwards the children were put through their paces with fitness circuits.

“The majority of the money raised will ensure upcoming athletes are supported financially to pursue their dreams and ambitions.”