Pumpkin-picking farm in Northamptonshire gears up to open this week

A pick-your-own pumpkin patch near Northampton is opening on Saturday, just in time for Halloween.

The venture comes after a successful September for the Harris family on their farm, which last month saw their fields bloom into a sunflower attraction near Northampton.

More than 2,000 pumpkins have been planted in the field and are ready for picking this weekend.

Fifth-generation farmer Tom Harris took the plunge for the first time after moving back to Northamptonshire to start selling sunflowers, alongside his day job as a farmer, and has now turned a different field into a pumpkin picking patch.

At an estimate there are between 2,500 and 3,000 pumpkins of various sizes and three varieties for people to pick from at the Moulton-based farm.

There are wheelbarrows on site for people to use when moving their pumpkins around the field but it is advised pumpkin pickers each bring a bag to carry them back to the car and wear their wellies or boots as the field is very muddy.

The farm opens this Saturday (October 19) and will be open from 10am until 4pm every day until the farm has sold out of pumpkins.



Also on site for the little ones will be some sheep to feed, and Northants Hour, a platform for Northamptonshire businesses on Twitter, have painted 80 rocks, which will be hidden among the pumpkins for children to re-hide for others.

Northampton's Royal & Derngate are running a competition with Overstone Grange Farm for pantomime tickets which people can enter when paying for their pumpkins.

Lucy Harris, who runs the pumpkin field with her husband Tom, said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support shown to us with the sunflowers and hope people enjoy the pumpkins just as much."

Prices for the pumpkins start at £2 and entry and parking is free at Overstone Grange Farm, which is found off Kettering Road in Moulton - between the Holcot and Moulton roundabout.

The pumpkins were planted back in April and have taken five months to grown.

To stay in touch with the farm for regular updates, check their Facebook page, here.



