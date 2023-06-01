Councillors will discuss launching a public consultation on a proposed Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) around dog control next week.

Legacy orders in Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants are all due to expire in November, with no order currently in place in Corby.

It is proposed that a new PSPO for dog control is introduced across the whole of North Northamptonshire, to ensure consistency across the area and to harmonise the existing orders, with a consultation on the draft order anticipated to be launched on June 22 following the executive meeting on June 8.

Dog control orders could be on the way

A PSPO allows NNC to enforce key restrictions including dog exclusion in all fenced children’s play areas, council wide controls on dog fouling, dogs on lead orders in places such as cemeteries and the ability to request dogs to be placed on leads when required.

Cllr Matt Binley, North Northants Council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, said: “PSPOs are designed to deal with a particular nuisance or problem in an area that has an impact to the local community’s quality of life, by imposing conditions on the use of that area which apply to everyone.

"This particular draft order looks at dog controls for North Northamptonshire and I look forward to receiving an update on the process and the planned consultation.”

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “With the legacy PSPOs due to expire in November, it is necessary that we look to harmonise the existing orders and ensure consistency across the area.

"A key part of this process will be seeking views from as many people and groups as possible to ensure we have the right PSPO in place.”

Council leader Jason Smithers added: “I know this can be a divisive issue, which is why I am pleased that this report recommends a full public consultation on the draft plan, followed by another consultation later in the year.”

If approved, a consultation will be launched.

The final proposed order will then go back to executive later in the year, with a further consultation due to take place.

