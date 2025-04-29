Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have been called to a public order incident in Rushden High Street South.

A group of teenagers reported they had been threated at about 4.40pm on Tuesday (April 28).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At 4.40pm on April 28, there was a report of violence against the person in High Street South, with a number of teenagers reporting they had been threatened by unknown person/s.

"Officers attended and searched the area without locating those involved. It has been classified as a public order incident at the moment.”